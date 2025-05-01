Eli Lilly sales soar 45% on weight loss drug demand, but drugmaker cuts profit outlook after cancer treatment deal

Eli Lilly topped first-quarter earnings and revenue estimates as sales of its weight loss drug Zepbound and diabetes treatment Mounjaro spiked.

The pharmaceutical giant lowered its full-year profit outlook due to a recent deal for a cancer treatment.

Eli Lilly on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue and earnings that topped estimates as demand for its weight loss and diabetes drugs soared, but lowered its full-year profit guidance due to charges related to a recent cancer treatment deal.

The pharmaceutical giant now expects its adjusted fiscal 2025 earnings to come in between $20.78 and $22.28 per share, down from a previous guidance of $22.50 to $24 per share. Eli Lilly said the revision reflects a $1.57 billion deal charge recorded in the first quarter, which is primarily related to its acquisition of a certain oral cancer drug from Scorpion Therapeutics.

The company maintained its fiscal 2025 sales guidance of $58 billion to $61 billion.

Eli Lilly's blockbuster diabetes treatment Mounjaro topped expectations for the first quarter, raking in $3.84 billion in revenue. That's up a whopping 113% from the same period a year ago.

The company's weight loss drug Zepbound also beat estimates, booking $2.31 billion in sales for the quarter. That is not comparable to revenue from the same period last year, when Zepbound had just entered the U.S. market.

Shares of the company fell 5% in premarket trading.

Here's what Eli Lilly reported for the first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Earnings per share: $3.34 adjusted vs. $3.02 expected

$3.34 adjusted vs. $3.02 expected Revenue: $12.73 billion vs. $12.67 billion expected

The company posted first-quarter revenue of $12.73 billion, up 45% from the same period a year ago. Sales in the U.S. jumped 49% to $8.49 billion. Eli Lilly said that was driven by a 57% increase in volume – or the number of prescriptions or units sold – for Zepbound and Mounjaro.

The pharmaceutical giant booked net income of $2.76 billion, or $3.06 per share, for the first quarter. That compares with net income of $2.24 billion, or $2.48 share, a year earlier.

Excluding one-time items associated with the value of intangible assets and other adjustments, Eli Lilly posted earnings of $3.34 per share for the first quarter.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.