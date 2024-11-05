Election Day 2024 Live Updates: Voters cast their ballots today as Trump and Harris keep low profiles

This is CNBC's live coverage of Election Day 2024 in the United States.

Election Day is here, and over the next few hours more than 70 million Americans are expected to cast ballots in person. Voting has already begun along the East Coast.

Former President Donald Trump is spending his day at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida.

Vice President Kamala Harris is holding a watch party Tuesday night at her alma mater, Howard University in Washington, D.C.

More than 77 million people have already voted in person early or by mail, according to NBC's early vote tracker.

The first polling places will close Tuesday at 6 p.m. ET in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. For more state-by-state poll hours and voting information, click here.

CNBC reporters are covering Election Day and night live from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, our headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey and bureaus around the world.

Pollster Frank Luntz: Nevada, Pennsylvania will still be too close to call tomorrow

Pollster and political strategist Frank Luntz on CNBC's Squawk Box this morning said he thinks Pennsylvania and Nevada will be too close to call on Wednesday morning, and that the general public will not know the results of presidential election until "either late Friday or early Saturday."

"If Trump loses either [Georgia and North Carolina], it will be a Harris victory. If Trump wins either Pennsylvania or Michigan, it will be a Trump victory," Luntz said.

Other metrics that Luntz is "watching keenly" are the Latino vote in Nevada and Arizona, whether conservative older woman will vote slightly more for Harris than they normally do for a Democratic candidate, younger women who are "more pro-Harris than any Democratic group," and whether or not today's polls will see a record-setting turnout, which would be "good news for Trump."

— Ece Yildirim

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy explains how Trump could win tonight

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy joined CNBC's "Squawk Box" this morning to talk about his expectations for tonight. McCarthy claimed polls are underestimating support for Trump in Wisconsin, and laid out how he thinks Harris is faring in Pennsylvania.

— Ece Yildirim

First results are in from a small New Hampshire town — it's a Harris-Trump tie

Sebastien St-Jean | AFP | Getty Images

Harris and Trump tied the midnight race in Dixville Notch, an unincorporated community in a small New Hampshire township where there are six registered voters this year.

Three of those voters went for Harris while the other three went for Trump. The polls opened at midnight and closed at 12:07 a.m. E.T.

Since 1960, Dixville Notch voters have followed the tradition of submitting their votes in person in a wooden box just after midnight, before the results are announced minutes later.

Though the Dixville Notch result is not a predictive measure, the tradition has kicked off Election Day events for decades of night owls.

This year, the Harris-Trump tie happens to mirror the dead-heat race that polls have been reporting over the past several months. In 2020, President Biden received all five of the Dixville Notch votes cast before winning the overall race.

— Rebecca Picciotto

Trump Media shares are popping in pre-market trading

Brian Snyder | Reuters

Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group are trading higher this morning as investors make some of their final bets on the former president's company in his final hours in the race against Harris.

The DJT stock was up roughly 9% at one point before the market opened.

The meme stock tends to fluctuate, but over the course of the election, it has often been viewed as a proxy gauge for Trump's chances at a second presidential term.

Wall Street analysts listed it as a stock to watch going into Election Day.

— Fred Imbert and Rebecca Picciotto

What's Trump doing on Election Day?

Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images

Trump closed out his campaign on Monday with four rallies in three swing states: Two in Pennsylvania, plus one each in North Carolina and Michigan.

On Election Day, the only officially announced event is the Trump-Vance watch party at the Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.

— Kevin Breuninger

More than 77 million have cast early votes

Jonathan Drake | Reuters

More than 77 million Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in person, according to NBC News' tally of the early vote.

That's far less than in 2020, when more than 100 million Americans voted early. But those results came in the middle of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic, when many Americans avoided public gatherings and states had greatly expanded absentee and early voting rules.

Trump criticized early voting in 2020 — a stance that may have helped President Joe Biden clinch several key swing states.

While Trump has at times waxed nostalgic about single-day voting in the 2024 cycle, both his campaign and Harris' have mostly encouraged their supporters to vote as soon as they can.

NBC's data, provided by TargetSmart, show Democrats slightly leading Republicans in the early vote tally, 41% to 39%.

Among the seven key battleground states, more registered Democrats appear to have voted early in three — Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin — while registered Republicans lead in Arizona, Nevada, North Carolina and Georgia.

Rebecca Cook | Reuters

What it all means for the final result is far from clear.

While early-vote figures are often viewed as a signal about certain voters' enthusiasm or expected turnout, it's hard to predict how many more voters will show up on Tuesday. It is also difficult to know ahead of time whether a party's early vote share is "cannibalizing" its Election Day turnout.

An NBC analysis found that among early voters in 2024 who did not vote in 2020, Democrats outpace Republicans in Pennsylvania, and female Democrats are the biggest group of new voters in the state.

In Arizona, however, there were more Republican new voters than Democratic ones, and male Republicans led the way.

— Kevin Breuninger

What's Kamala Harris doing on Election Day?

Eloisa Lopez | Reuters

After storming Pennsylvania on Monday, Harris' Election Day schedule is relatively sparse — at least for now.

The only item on her agenda is an election night watch party at Howard University, her alma mater in Washington, D.C.

The campaign will hold an event at "the Yard," the main quadrangle on campus.

Walz and his wife, Gwen Walz, are also set to participate in a political event in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, NBC News reported.

— Kevin Breuninger