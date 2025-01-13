Money Report

Edison says no electrical anomalies found before Eaton blaze as shares tumble as wildfires rage on

By Spencer Kimball,CNBC

Workers with Southern California Edison remove a utility pole damaged by the Eaton Fire in Altadena, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2025. 
Stephen Lam | San Francisco Chronicle | Getty Images
  • Edison International CEO Pedro Pizarro said the utility has not found any electrical anomalies from the company's equipment in the hours before the Eaton Fire.
  • "There may be some other mechanism here. Unfortunately, we have not been able to get up close to the lines yet," Pizarro said.

Southern California Edison did not detect any electrical anomalies from its equipment in the hours before the outbreak of the Eaton Fire in the Los Angeles area, the CEO of the utility's parent company said Monday.

Four transmission lines in the Eaton Canyon area showed no signs of interruptions or anomalies in the 12 hours prior to the fire's start time, the utility told the California Public Utilities Commission in an incident report.

Electrical anomalies are typically seen when equipment sparks, Edison International CEO Pedro Pizarro told CNBC's "Money Movers."

"There may be some other mechanism here. Unfortunately, we have not been able to get up close to the lines yet," Pizarro said. The CEO promised to be transparent with the public as the company continues its investigation.

Pizarro's comments come as Edison International shares fell 11% and hit a fresh 52-week low intraday, as wildfires continue in Southern California. The Eaton Fire is the second-largest of the three ongoing blazes. It has killed at least 17 people, as it burned through more than 14,000 acres and destroyed or damaged thousands of structures since it began last Tuesday. The fire is currently 33% contained.

After the CEO's appearance, Bloomberg reported that a lawsuit was filed against the company's southern California subsidiary by a group of residents and business owners who allege the utility's power lines sparked the fire. CNBC reached out to the company for comment.



This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

