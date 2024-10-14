Dow futures are little changed after index closes above 43,000 for the first time: Live updates

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures are near flat Monday night after the blue-chip index closed at a record.

Futures tied to the 30-stock average added 42 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both traded near their flatlines.

Those moves come after a winning day on Wall Street that propelled the S&P 500 and Dow to new intraday highs and record closes. Notably, the Dow added more than 200 points to finish above the 43,000 mark for the first time.

Information technology stocks led the S&P 500 higher in the session, with the sector finishing nearly 1.4% higher. The market got upward momentum from Nvidia's 2.4% rally, which pushed the artificial intelligence darling to a record close.

"I think we have to acknowledge that the S&P 500 is at least fairly, if not slightly, overvalued," said Scott Chronert, Citi's U.S. equity strategist, on CNBC's "Closing Bell." "But this can persist as long as the news flow supports it."

Corporate earnings take center stage Tuesday, with Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Bank of America all set to report. Beyond banks, United Airlines, Walgreens Boots Alliance and Johnson & Johnson are also on the docket.

Investors will keep an eye on economic data around manufacturing and consumer expectations. San Francisco Federal Reserve President Mary Daly, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Fed Governor Adriana Kugler are expected to deliver remarks throughout the day.

Nvidia notches fresh record closing high

Nvidia shares ended Monday's session at an all-time closing high, bringing the chipmaker's market cap above $3.4 trillion.

The stock jumped 2.4% to finish the session at $138.07, beating its prior closing high of $135.58 seen June 18. Shares are now up more than 178% in 2024 alone as the artificial intelligence boom continues taking Wall Street by storm.

Nvidia is the second-most valuable publicly traded U.S. company. It's currently behind Apple, which has a market cap of about $3.55 trillion.

Coty slides on weaker-than-anticipated revenue growth

Coty shares tumbled more than 3% in extended trading on Monday after the beauty company said first-quarter revenue growth was smaller than previously expected.

The New York-based company said revenue grew at a rate of between 4% and 5% in the quarter on a like for like basis. That's lower than the prior guidance of 6% growth for the three-month period.

Shares of Coty have bucked 2024's market uptrend, diving more than 26% year to date.

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all sat near flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

