Domino's Rolls Out New Service to Deliver Pizzas to Places Like Beaches and Parks

Domino's Pizza is rolling out a new technology nationwide that allows customers to receive a delivery almost anywhere, ranging from parks and baseball fields to beaches.

For the customer craving pizza while sunbathing on a beach or relaxing in a park, Domino's Pizza wants to make delivery as easy as it is at home.

The pizza company on Tuesday announced its new Pinpoint Delivery service, which allows customers nationwide to order to locations without a standard address. Customers can follow their orders in real time using the company's tracking service, access a driver's GPS location and receive text alerts about the delivery's progress, the pizza giant said in a press release.

"No address? No problem," said Christopher Thomas-Moore, Domino's senior vice president and chief digital officer. "Domino's is proud to be the first quick-service restaurant brand in the U.S. to deliver food to customers with the drop of a pin."

The pizza delivery chain said a soft launch for Pinpoint Delivery last week across all Domino's stores nationwide received positive feedback from customers and delivery drivers.

"One of the [delivery drivers] lets customers know they have four minutes to meet their driver and retrieve their order at the designated pickup spot" near where they placed the order, Domino's spokesperson Danielle Bulger told CNBC.

Domino's launched a similar pin-drop delivery technology called Domino's Anywhere through its master franchisee in Australia in 2017. The Pinpoint Delivery rollout will make the feature available for the first time in U.S. markets.

Domino's shares dropped more than 1% on Tuesday. They have surged more than 8% over the past five days.

Stifel analyst Chris O'Cull upgraded the pizza delivery company to buy from hold last week, saying the company will "stabilize delivery sales and continue growing carryout sales to new record levels," CNBC reported last week.

The digital segment makes up about 80% of Domino's orders. Domino's faced challenges in recruiting and retaining a sufficient number of delivery drivers last year, which hit sales.

As competition in the food-delivery industry grew during the pandemic, Domino's has expanded its technology to gain an edge. It started to test pizza delivery robot cars in 2021, and integrated voice ordering through Apple's CarPlay technology earlier this year.