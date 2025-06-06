Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DocuSign stock tanks 18% after company cuts billings outlook

By Annie Palmer, CNBC

[CNBC] DocuSign stock tanks 18% after company cuts billings outlook
Tiffany Hagler-Geard | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • DocuSign cut its billings forecast for the full fiscal year, as billings for the fiscal first quarter fell short of estimates.
  • The downbeat forecast overshadowed the company's better-than-expected earnings and revenue results.
  • Revenue in the quarter jumped 8% year over year to $764 million.

Shares of DocuSign tanked 18% in trading Friday, a day after the e-signature provider reported stronger-than-expected earnings but slashed its full-year billings outlook.

Here's how the company performed in its fiscal first quarter, compared with estimates from analysts polled by LSEG:

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • Earnings per share: 90 cents, adjusted, vs. 81 cents expected
  • Revenue: $764 million vs. $748 million expected

Billings, a closely watched sales metric, came in at $739.6 million in the fiscal first quarter, which ended April 30. That was lower than the $746 million expected by analysts, according to StreetAccount. It also fell short of the company's own forecast, which guided for billings between $741 million and $751 million.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

For the current fiscal year, DocuSign said it expects billings of $3.28 billion to $3.34 billion, down from a range of $3.3 billion to $3.35 billion.

Money Report

news 9 mins ago

This uranium company wants to break the grip that foreign state corporations have on U.S. nuclear fuel

news 12 mins ago

Trump administration asks Supreme Court to lift ban on Education Department layoffs

In the first quarter of DocuSign's 2026 fiscal year, revenue jumped 8% year over year to $764 million. Subscription revenue increased 8% from the same period a year ago to $746.2 million.

DocuSign reported net income of $72.1 million, or 34 cents per share, compared with net income of $33.8 million, or 16 cents per share, a year earlier.

For the fiscal second quarter, the company expects revenue to be between $777 million and $781 million, compared with consensus estimates of $775 million, according to LSEG. For the full fiscal year, DocuSign projected revenue of $3.15 billion to $3.16 billion. Analysts were expecting $3.14 billion, according to LSEG.

The company also announced an additional $1 billion stock buyback, taking its share repurchase plan to $1.4 billion.

DocuSign shares are down more than 16% year to date.

WATCH: AI-efficient and flush with capital: 2025 startups and a VC's advice to founders

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us