DHS takes family of Colorado fire attack suspect Soliman into ICE custody, Noem says

Federal agents took into ICE custody the family of Mohamed Soliman, who is charged in the fire attack on demonstrators in Boulder, Colorado, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said.

Noem said that authorities are investigating whether Soliman's family knew about or supported Sunday's attack.

Federal immigration agents on Tuesday took into custody the family of Mohamed Soliman, the man accused of attempted murder in the fire attack on demonstrators in Colorado, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said in a social media post.

Noem said that authorities are investigating whether Soliman's family knew about or supported Sunday's attack by the 45-year-old Egyptian national in Boulder on a group calling for the release of Israeli hostages by the terror group Hamas.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Soliman is married with five children. The family lives in Colorado Springs.

"Today, @DHSgov and @ICEGov are taking the family of suspected Boulder, Colorado terrorist, and illegal alien, Mohamed Soliman, into ICE custody," Noem said in her post on X.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Boulder Police Department | Via Reuters

"This terrorist will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. We are investigating to what extent his family knew about this heinous attack, if they had knowledge of it, or if they provided support to it," Noem wrote.

"I am continuing to pray for the victims of this attack and their families. Justice will be served."

Soliman entered the United States legally in August 2022 on a visa that is typically issued to tourists, and applied for asylum the next month, according to the Department of Homeland Security, NBC News reported. The visa expired in February 2023, but Soliman has not exhausted legal efforts to remain in the U.S., according to NBC.

Court documents say that Soliman told authorities had had plotted Sunday's attack for a year, and that he waited to execute it until after his daughter graduated from school.

Soliman allegedly yelled, "Free Palestine!" when he attacked the demonstrators with a makeshift flamethrower and Molotov cocktails, sending eight of them to the hospital with burns.

He is charged in state court with multiple counts of attempted murder, assault and possession of an incendiary device. He is being held on $10 million bond in that case.

Soliman is also charged in federal court with a hate crime related to his targeting the group because of their religion or ethnicity.

Soliman told authorities after his arrest that he "wanted them all to die," according to Colorado Acting U.S. Attorney J. Bishop Grewell.

"He had no regrets, and he would go back and do it again," Grewell said.