Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem robbed at D.C. restaurant

By Erin Doherty, CNBC

US Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem speaks at the Border Security Expo at the Phoenix Convention Center in Phoenix, Arizona, April 8, 2025.
Rebecca Noble | Afp | Getty Images
  • A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C.
  • Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said.

A thief stole Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse while she was dining at a restaurant in downtown Washington, D.C., on Sunday night, two law enforcement sources confirmed to CNBC.

Noem's bag contained roughly $3,000 in cash, which she had withdrawn to treat her family to dinner and Easter gifts and activities, a DHS spokesperson said Monday.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The bag also contained Noem's passport, makeup, blank checks, her driver's license, keys and medication, according to CNN, which first reported the theft.

The U.S. Secret Service has reviewed security footage that shows an unidentified white male, who wore a medical mask, snatching the bag, CNN reported.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Noem, asked about the theft during the White House Easter Egg Roll later Monday morning, said that it is "not resolved yet."

She told NBC News that the Secret Service is aware of the incident, but that she has not yet spoken to the agency about it.

Money Report

news 23 mins ago

Trump tariffs lead to surge of companies parking imports in tax-free ‘foreign trade zones'

news 38 mins ago

Musk says he's looking to put ‘proper value' on xAI during investor call, sources say

The Secret Service is still gathering information about the incident, a spokesperson for the agency told CNBC.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us