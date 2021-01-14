Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
airlines

Delta Won't Allow DC-Bound Passengers to Check Guns Ahead of Biden's Inauguration

Law enforcement authorized to carry firearms will be exempt

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Scott Olson | Getty Images

Delta Air Lines won't allow travelers flying to the airports serving the Washington metropolitan area to check firearms on flights ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC on Thursday.

The new policy, which starts this weekend and runs through next week, comes after last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol and a spate of politically motivated disturbances on flights and at airports. Law enforcement authorized to carry firearms will be exempt.

"We're all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington," Bastian said in an interview on "Squawk Box."

Money Report

Coronavirus Jan 13

What We Know About the Spread of Covid Among Children — and Whether Shutting Schools Reduces the Risk

investing Jan 13

Powerball Jackpot Jumps to $640 Million. What to Do If You Win

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will take a zero tolerance policy for travelers who are unruly or interfere with flight crew duties, fining them up to $35,000.

Airlines, airports and hotels are ramping up security ahead of Wednesday's inauguration. Several airports said they will add more police, while airlines are increasing staffing and booking overnighting crews at airport hotels. American Airlines said late Wednesday it will suspend alcohol sales for D.C. flights.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

airlinesCoronavirusBusinessAmerican Airlines Group Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World NBCLX Sports
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us