Delta Won't Allow DC-Bound Passengers to Check Guns Ahead of Biden's Inauguration

Delta Air Lines won't allow travelers flying to the airports serving the Washington metropolitan area to check firearms on flights ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, CEO Ed Bastian told CNBC on Thursday.

The new policy, which starts this weekend and runs through next week, comes after last week's deadly pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol and a spate of politically motivated disturbances on flights and at airports. Law enforcement authorized to carry firearms will be exempt.

"We're all on high alert based on the events over the last couple of weeks in Washington," Bastian said in an interview on "Squawk Box."

The Federal Aviation Administration said Wednesday it will take a zero tolerance policy for travelers who are unruly or interfere with flight crew duties, fining them up to $35,000.

Airlines, airports and hotels are ramping up security ahead of Wednesday's inauguration. Several airports said they will add more police, while airlines are increasing staffing and booking overnighting crews at airport hotels. American Airlines said late Wednesday it will suspend alcohol sales for D.C. flights.