Dell shares pop on report of $5 billion deal for AI servers for Elon Musk's xAI

By Jordan Novet, CNBC

Chief Executive Officer of SpaceX and Tesla and owner of Twitter, Elon Musk attends the Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at the Porte de Versailles exhibition centre on June 16, 2023 in Paris, France.
Chesnot | Getty Images
  • Dell would sell $5 billion worth of servers containing Nvidia graphics processing units to Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI, according to Bloomberg.
  • Musk's company announced a $6 billion funding round in December.

Dell shares rose 4% on Friday following a report from Bloomberg that Elon Musk's startup xAI was preparing an agreement to buy $5 billion in artificial intelligence servers from the hardware maker.

The equipment containing Nvidia's GB200 graphics processing units (GPUs) would be delivered this year, according to Bloomberg, which cited unnamed sources.

Many data center gear manufacturers have been seeing growth from selling boxes for training and running AI models. Dell said in November that it had $3.6 billion in quarterly AI server order demand. Dell's total revenue for the latest quarter totaled $24.37 billion, up 10% year over year.

In December, xAI announced a $6 billion funding round. CNBC reported that the Musk startup, which competes with OpenAI, was raising the money to purchase GPUs. The Grok assistant from xAI is available for people to use on X, which is also owned by Musk.

Musk has been building out xAI's facility in Memphis, Tennessee.

Dell and xAI representatives didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

Read the full Bloomberg report here.

