DeepSeek hit with large-scale cyberattack, says it’s limiting registrations

DeepSeek on Monday said it would temporarily limit user registrations "due to large-scale malicious attacks" on its services.

The Chinese AI startup recently toppled OpenAI's ChatGPT from its title of most-downloaded free app in Apple's App Store.

DeepSeek on Monday said it would temporarily limit user registrations "due to large-scale malicious attacks" on its services, though existing users will be able to log in as usual.

The Chinese artificial intelligence startup has generated a lot of buzz in recent weeks as a fast-growing rival to OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google's Gemini and other leading AI tools.

Earlier on Monday, DeepSeek took over rival OpenAI's coveted spot as the most-downloaded free app in the U.S. on Apple's App Store, dethroning ChatGPT for DeepSeek's own AI Assistant. It helped inspire a significant selloff in global tech stocks.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Buzz about the company, which was founded in 2023 and released its R1 model last week, has spread to tech analysts, investors and developers, who say that the hype — and ensuing fear of falling behind in the ever-changing AI hype cycle — may be warranted. Especially in the era of the generative AI arms race, where tech giants and startups alike are racing to ensure they don't fall behind in a market predicted to top $1 trillion in revenue within a decade.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.