Davos 2025 live updates: Leaders and CEOs hone in on monetary policy and security

This is CNBC's live blog covering the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025.

Our audience in Europe can watch a live stream of our Davos coverage above.

LONDON — Welcome back to CNBC's live blog covering all the latest news, views and action on day 3 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

CNBC's guest highlights include ECB President Christine Lagarde, who will speak to Karen Tso at 9:15 Davos time.

Mark Rutte, the head of NATO, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Dick Schoof, the Netherlands' prime minister, as well as Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Finnish President Alexander Stubb will also speak to CNBC at the forum.

High-profile figures giving keynote speeches today include António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, who's due to speak at 11:30 a.m. Davos time and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, due on at 3:45 p.m.

Our anchors will also be moderating panels on digital health and the changing landscape of food.

Close to 3,000 leaders from over 130 countries are gathered in the Alpine town to discuss the world's greatest challenges this week.

WEF says the guestlist this year includes 350 government leaders, including 60 heads of state and governments, as well as alongside key figures from business, civil society, academia, and international organizations.

WEF keynote speakers and highlights on Wednesday

Charly Triballeau | AFP | Getty Images

— Holly Ellyatt

CNBC guest highlights for Wednesday

Bloomberg | Bloomberg | Getty Images

It's day 3 of Davos and CNBC is back with a raft of interviews with global heads of state, presidents and CEOs.

The day's top interview will be with ECB President Christine Lagarde, due to take place at 09:15 Davos time.

Other guest highlights on Wednesday morning include Mark Rutte, the head of NATO, Polish President Andrzej Duda, and Dick Schoof, the Netherlands' prime minister, as well as Saudi Arabia's Finance Minister Mohammed Al Jadaan and Finnish President Alexander Stubb, among others.

An interview with the International Monetary Fund's First Deputy Managing Director Gita Gopinath will also be broadcast Wednesday afternoon.

We'll also be interviewing a range of CEOs including the chief executives of Aon, Philips, Merck and Infosys.

Our anchors will also be moderating panels on 'Digital Health,' with the panel including XXX and the 'Changing Landscape of Food," with guests including Stefaan Decraene, the chair of Rabobank and Nestle CEO Laurent Freixe.

— Holly Ellyatt