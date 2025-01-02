Money Report

Cryptocurrencies jump to start 2025, bitcoin rises back above $96,000

By Tanaya Macheel,CNBC

Cryptocurrencies rose to start the year, rebounding from recent losses as investor optimism returned to the market.

The price of bitcoin rose 2% to $96,711.71 Thursday, bringing its new year gain to about 3% when counting trading from the Jan. 1 session.

The CoinDesk 20 index, a measure of the broader cryptocurrency market, advanced 4%. The token tied to Solana, the popular Ethereum competitor, led the gains with a 7% increase. Crypto stocks Coinbase and MicroStrategy each climbed 4% as well.

This year is expected to be a banner year for the crypto industry thanks to a more favorable regulatory environment promised by President-elect Donald Trump. Investors are hoping Congress will pass its first ever crypto focused legislation – which could be centered around stablecoins or market structure.

Traders are also keen to see the crypto public equity markets open up with more initial public offerings and progress on a potential national strategic bitcoin reserve.

Crypto assets slid into the end of 2024. Although the post-election rally that sent bitcoin to new records above $100,000 had fizzled, the flagship cryptocurrency still ended the year up more than 120%. Long-term holders took some profits while others sold amid renewed uncertainty about the direction of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in 2025.

