Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Crude oil jumps 4% on hope economic growth will rebound from temporary U.S.-China trade deal

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer attend a news conference after trade talks with China in Geneva, Switzerland, May 12, 2025.
Olivia Le Poidevin | Reuters
  • Washington and Beijing agreed over the weekend in Switzerland to slash sky high tariff rates by 115%, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday.
  • Oil prices had plunged the lowest level in four years earlier this month as President Donald Trump's global tariff regime raised the risk of a recession that would slow demand.
  • The lower tariff rate will remain in place for 90 days as the world's two largest economy continue to negotiate, Bessent said.

Crude oil futures jumped 4% on Monday, after the U.S .and China agreed to slash tariffs, easing trade tensions between the world's two largest petroleum consumers.

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

U.S. crude oil was up $2.52, or 4.1%, to $63.54 per barrel. Global benchmark Brent rose $2.33, or 3.65%, to $66.24 per barrel.

Washington and Beijing agreed over the weekend in Switzerland to slash sky high tariff rates by 115%, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said Monday. The lower tariff rate will remain in place for 90 days as the world's two largest economies continue to negotiate, Bessent said.

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

"I would imagine in the next few weeks we will be meeting again to get rolling on a more fulsome agreement," Bessent said on CNBC's "Squawk Box."

U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports now stand at 30%, while Beijing's tariffs on American goods are now 10%. The previous rates had effectively amounted to a trade embargo, Bessent said previously.

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Bessent sees tariff agreement as progress in ‘strategic' decoupling with China

news 39 mins ago

Opt out or get scraped: UK's AI copyright shake-up has Elton John, Dua Lipa fighting back

Oil prices had plunged the lowest level in four years earlier this month as President Donald Trump's global tariff regime raised the risk of a recession that would slow demand. At the same time, OPEC+ has agreed to rapidly increase supply to the market this month and next.

Low prices are pressuring U.S. shale oil producers, who generally need crude prices at $65 per barrel to drill new wells profitably. Diamondback Energy executives told investors last week that U.S. production will likely peak and start to decline if crude don't bounce back.

Diamondback needs U.S. crude prices in the mid to high $60s and on a path to $70 for production to grow, President Matthew Kaes Van't Hof said on the company's earnings call last week. The operators that Diamondback is speaking with all agree that "this oil price doesn't work," Van't Hof said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us