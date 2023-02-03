Cramer's Week Ahead: Take Advantage of the Bull Market by Selling Some Shares

CNBC’s Jim Cramer advised investors to ring the register on some of their positions to take advantage of the bull market.

Cramer also reviewed next week’s slate of earnings, which include Disney, Tyson Foods, PepsiCo and more.

"I don't know if we can continue this week's bizarrely bullish behavior, but it's worth sticking around and … you can trim a bit of some stock that you're up a lot," he said

Stocks fell on Friday after a strong January jobs report renewed fears that the Federal Reserve will continue hiking interest rates. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite still managed to end the week on the positive side, with the tech-heavy index notching its fifth consecutive winning week.

Cramer also reviewed next week's slate of earnings. All estimates for earnings, revenue and economic data are courtesy of FactSet.

Monday: Tyson Foods, Simon Property Group

Tyson Foods

Q1 2023 earnings release at 7:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 9 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.31

Projected revenue: $13.51 billion

Cramer said the conference call should give insight into the state of food inflation at grocery stores.

Simon Property Group

Q4 2022 earnings release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $3.15

Projected revenue: $1.29 billion

"They may pull a rabbit out of a hat" despite it being a tough time for companies in the office property business, he said.

Tuesday: Chipotle Mexican Grill, Enphase Energy

Chipotle Mexican Grill

Q4 2022 earnings release at 4:10 p.m. ET; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $8.91

Projected revenue: $2.23 billion

Cramer said he expects the quarter to be phenomenal given the company's plan to hire 15,000 restaurant workers ahead of the busy spring months.

Enphase Energy

Q4 2022 earnings at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.27

Projected revenue: $707 million

"I always say the same thing — if you believe that solar can be even bigger than it is now, then Enphase is the right stock for you," he said.

Wednesday: CVS Health, Disney

CVS Health

Q4 2022 earnings release at 6:30 a.m. ET; conference call at 8 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.92

Projected revenue: $76.33 billion

Cramer said that he's curious why the company's stock has become "a real bow-wow."

Disney

Q1 2023 earnings release at 4:05 p.m. ET; conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: 79 cents

Projected revenue: $23.44 billion

He predicted that Disney's performance will improve now that CEO Bob Iger is back at the company's helm.

Thursday: PepsiCo, PayPal

PepsiCo

Q4 2022 earnings release at 6 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:15 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.65

Projected revenue: $26.84 billion

"I actually think they will deliver good numbers on Thursday, but if we have a growth hangover it might not matter to the market," he said.

PayPal

Q4 2022 earnings release at 4:15 p.m. ET; conference call at 5 p.m. ET

Projected EPS: $1.20

Projected revenue: $7.39 billion

"Who needs PayPal when Apple Pay is built into your phone?" he said.

Friday: Enbridge, Newell Brands

Enbridge

Q4 2022 earnings release before the opening bell; conference call at 9 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: 54 cents

Projected revenue: $10 billion

Cramer said he wants to hear the company talk about where the price of natural gas is headed.

Newell Brands

Q4 2022 earnings release at 6 a.m. ET; conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET

Projected EPS: 11 cents

Projected revenue: $2.23 billion

The company had a "compelling" turnaround, according to Cramer.

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Apple and Disney.

