Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘You have to trim' Nvidia

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia: "You can't own it like you used to, meaning you have to trim, and I said I'm going to have to sell some...It's a different world."

Deluxe: "...Something is very wrong...I'm going to have to say ix-nay on Deluxe"

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Planet Labs: "Ever since President Trump came in, we're not recommending any stocks that are losing money."

NRG Energy: "Very good utility...I like it."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Telefonica: "Good company...I'm going to give you a twofer, I like that one and Banco Santander. "

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 24 mins ago

CNBC Daily Open: United Airlines offers two earnings estimates, reflecting turbulence in economy

news 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific markets open lower as investors await China GDP and sales data

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us