Cramer's Lightning Round: Whirlpool is ‘too inconsistent'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

EPR Properties: "EPR has been too rocky for me."

Carnival: "Carnival is not the one I like right now, it is Royal. Royal Caribbean has the best systems right now, it's got the best numbers. It's the one you want, not Carnival."

Whirlpool: "Too inconsistent. They don't get my buy with that level of inconsistency."

Dexcom: "I did not really care for that last quarter or the explanation of why things had slowed."

SpartanNash: "...I really liked them, and I like that dividend."

