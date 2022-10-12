Cramer's Lightning Round: Western Union Is Not a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Iridium Communications Inc: "You and I both know it's the right place."

Plug Power Inc: "It's losing money. And when a stock is losing money, it goes down."

Cameco Corp: "They did a really lousy deal with [Westinghouse Electric.] ... I would never have done that deal if I were them."

Western Union Co: "I used to believe in them. ... But they have no growth whatsoever. We can't own stocks that have no growth in a period of Fed tightening."

Roblox Corp: "It's a fabulous company, but it doesn't make money, and that's a problem."

