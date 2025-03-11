Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘We're going to stay away from' Sirius XM

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Crocs: "...Crocs no, On yes."

Sirius XM: "No, I'm going to disagree with you on this one...We're going to stay away from Sirius."

AutoZone: "AZO, I love it."

Timken: "They're levered to a bunch of industries that are really slowing down. As much as I like the company very much, I'm going to have to say no to Timken."

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: "Regeneron, I want you to own it.

