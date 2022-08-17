Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management Is the Bull's Bull

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SIGA Technologies Inc: "It is too hot for this guy."

Clean Energy Fuels Corp: "It's had a nice move. It's time to skedaddle."

Waste Management Inc: "That is the bull's bull."

Rivian Automotive Inc: "I don't want you in that one. I want you to sell it. It's up too much."

