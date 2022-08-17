Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management Is the Bull's Bull

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
SIGA Technologies Inc: "It is too hot for this guy."
Clean Energy Fuels Corp: "It's had a nice move. It's time to skedaddle."
Waste Management Inc: "That is the bull's bull."
Rivian Automotive Inc: "I don't want you in that one. I want you to sell it. It's up too much."
