Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: Waste Management Is the Bull's Bull

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

SIGA Technologies Inc: "It is too hot for this guy."

Clean Energy Fuels Corp: "It's had a nice move. It's time to skedaddle."

Waste Management Inc: "That is the bull's bull."

Rivian Automotive Inc: "I don't want you in that one. I want you to sell it. It's up too much."

