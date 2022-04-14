Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Virgin Galactic Is Like a Lottery Ticket

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc: "I think it's been a terrific long-term stock and will remain a great long-term stock."

1-800-Flowers.com Inc: "I think that it's ... a very well-run company."

Green Brick Partners Inc: "It's housing. ... People don't want anything related to housing."

Clearfield Inc: "I'd rather own a T-Mobile."

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: "This is like a lottery ticket. ... Right now, I'm not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money."

