Cramer's Lightning Round: Virgin Galactic Is Like a Lottery Ticket

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc: "I think it's been a terrific long-term stock and will remain a great long-term stock."

1-800-Flowers.com Inc: "I think that it's ... a very well-run company."

Green Brick Partners Inc: "It's housing. ... People don't want anything related to housing."

Clearfield Inc: "I'd rather own a T-Mobile."

Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc: "This is like a lottery ticket. ... Right now, I'm not recommending stocks that are losing a lot of money."

