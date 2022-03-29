Cramer's Lightning Round: Village Farms Is Not a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
FMC Corp: "I say, buy [agriculture stocks] when the rain is coming down."
SIGA Technologies Inc: "It's actually an inexpensive company that makes money. ... I don't mind inexpensive."
Rocket Companies Inc: "No, because when the Fed raises rates, you can't own Rocket mortgage, plain and simple. It just doesn't work."
Village Farms International Inc: "Doesn't make money, so therefore we don't recommend it."
