Cramer's Lightning Round: Viking is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Viking: "You want to buy Viking...This is a really fine company, and it will do well for multiple years because they have many ships coming in."

Gentex: "Gentex is too closely related to autos, and autos have been hurt so bad. And I don't see a quick turn. We're going to need several Fed rate cuts before they turn.

Cadre Holdings: "It's a good simple story."

Celsius: "Something's the matter with Celsius...I want to know what's wrong."

