Cramer's Lightning Round: Vertex Pharmaceuticals is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals: "This company is doing the lord's work...I think it should be bought."

CME Group: "It is one of the most consistent, great companies...It is a strong buy."

T. Rowe Price Group: "I think it's such a great company...I want to buy the stock."

Micron: "Enough with the selling of MU."

