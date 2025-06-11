Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Union Pacific is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical: "I'm getting tired of the orphan drug model...I don't think it works now."

Union Pacific: "I think it's a buy...I think it's a really good stock to own."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

GitLab: "I was prepared for disappointment and I got it...I just do not want enterprise software. I think they're all too expensive."

ARS Pharmaceuticals: "I like their model...It's a great flier. Someone needs that technology, someone's going to pay for it."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

NuScale Power: "...If it does an offering here, that's when I'd buy. I'd wait for the stock offering after what happened with Oklo tonight."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

PBS, NPR funding on the line as House nears final vote on $9.4 billion in DOGE-backed cuts

news 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific markets trade mixed as investors assess Trump claims of ‘done' deal with China

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us