Cramer's Lightning Round: Uber is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Uber: "Uber's a buy. You want to buy Uber right here."
TJX: "I think it's terrific."
Steel Dynamics: "I think you should buy, buy, buy Steel Dynamics."
Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of TJX.
Money Report
