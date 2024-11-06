Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Talen Energy is ‘in good shape'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

United Rentals: "...This one now needs a pullback, and that's what you're going to have to wait for."

XP: "I'm going to say no."

Okta: "...You don't need that one."

Talen Energy: "They're in good shape [buy, buy, buy!]."

Micron: "I think this stock goes much higher."

Lemonade: "I think this is a real short squeeze...Let's wait 'til Friday and then maybe take some profits."

