Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Take-Two Interactive ‘is going much higher'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘I don’t like AT&T’
Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lululemon: "I think if you want to put a small position on LULU you can do it now."

Take-Two Interactive: "Take-Two is going up and has been going up endlessly because Grand Theft Auto new edition comes out this year...Why are we constantly focused on Mag Seven when you have a Take-Two Interactive that I think is going much higher [buy, buy, buy!]."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Rubrik: "[buy, buy, buy!]"

Micron: "Micron's just ok. The last couple quarters not great...I don't know a catalyst to get it to go higher."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

FirstEnergy: "It's not great energy company. But, you know what, it sells at a little bit cheaper than the others, and I think it's a buy."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 16 mins ago

Domino's Pizza CEO unpacks earnings after mixed quarter

news 21 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set for muted open as impact of Trump tariffs on Wall Street's earnings loom

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us