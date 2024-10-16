Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Sweetgreen is ‘terrific'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Sell Seagen
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Oracle: "...I like the prospects. But you're in it for the data center, and the data center business is excellent."

AbbVie: "AbbVie is doing very, very well...My favorite in this group right now, though, remains Abbott Labs."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Core Scientific: "...It's a mini-Palantir. So I think you should just go buy Palantir."

Clover Health: "I just don't want to go there. I know that it's a good company, but I just don't want to hurt anybody."

GXO Logistics: "Just hold on...This is a very valuable company."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Sweetgreen: "Sweetgreen is terrific, I really like it."

Money Report

news 7 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set for higher open as Dow reaches new highs; Japan trade in focus

news 11 mins ago

Thursday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Abbott Laboratories.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us