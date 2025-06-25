Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Stay away from Workday'

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Applied Digital: "High performance computing is on fire. that company doesn't make any money, but I think it's a very good spec."

AST SpaceMobile: "The stock is straight up...We've got to ring the register a little bit."

Docusign: "I'm going to go with the flow and tell you it's time to sell."

Workday: "I'm worried. There's a lot of companies coming for Workday, and I don't like that...I want to stay away from Workday."

Danaher: "I am horrified about what's happening at Danaher...This stock has been such a disappointment for me."

SM Energy: "They are doing not well, ok. I think you should go buy Coterra if you want an oil. That is not a company that you want to own right now."

