Cramer's Lightning Round: Stay Away From CoreCivic

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

CoreCivic Inc: "Let's just stay away."

Inmode Ltd: "If you want med tech, you just want Edwards Lifesciences."

Western Midstream Partners LP: "This one's got a great yield, really good story."

SGHC Limited: "They are doing well, and I don't say that idly."

Enterprise Products Partners LP: "They are the best in what they do."

United States Steel Corp: "If you're going to own a steel company, which I don't honestly recommend right now, you're going to own Nucor."

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: "I would prefer to see you in something like a [Johnson & Johnson]."

AST SpaceMobile Inc: "I do not know that company, but we will do homework on it."

