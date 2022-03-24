Cramer's Lightning Round: Stanley Black & Decker Is a Buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Enovix Corp: "There was a time when you and I would sit around ... and just be celebrating over a glass of wine about [Enovix], but that ship has sailed."
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "This one is a momentum-driven stock whose momentum I think has peaked."
Yandex NV: "That's not really trading. It's kind of like, halted. Like, really halted. It's a Russian stock."
Ferguson PLC: "It's real, they make things, they sell them, they give you money back. It's good. I say, I like Fergie."
Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc: "If I want to own mRNA, I'm going to own Moderna."
JetBlue Airways Corp: "That company does not make money, but the travel business is so great. ... So, I'm going to say it's okay."
Peabody Energy Corp: "I just can't recommend [coal] because I know it's going away, and I'm not going to be the last guy to recommend coal in this country."
Stanley Black & Decker Inc: "Black & Decker's cheap, it's good, and I would buy it right here."
