Cramer's Lightning Round: Stanley Black & Decker Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Enovix Corp: "There was a time when you and I would sit around ... and just be celebrating over a glass of wine about [Enovix], but that ship has sailed."

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd: "This one is a momentum-driven stock whose momentum I think has peaked."

Yandex NV: "That's not really trading. It's kind of like, halted. Like, really halted. It's a Russian stock."

Ferguson PLC: "It's real, they make things, they sell them, they give you money back. It's good. I say, I like Fergie."

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc: "If I want to own mRNA, I'm going to own Moderna."

JetBlue Airways Corp: "That company does not make money, but the travel business is so great. ... So, I'm going to say it's okay."

Peabody Energy Corp: "I just can't recommend [coal] because I know it's going away, and I'm not going to be the last guy to recommend coal in this country."

Stanley Black & Decker Inc: "Black & Decker's cheap, it's good, and I would buy it right here."

