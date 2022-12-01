Cramer's Lightning Round: Seagate Is Not for This Market

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC: "I don't want you to buy any more, because it's just not a high-quality enough stock during this period in the cycle. ... It's not for this market."

Advanced Micro Devices Inc: "Advanced Micro's already come down a great deal, and I have a very good feeling about the coming business cycles, not cycle, for what [CEO] Lisa Su is doing."

Target Corp: "We're going to think short-term, then we're going to sell it. If we think longer-term, we're going to make money. I'm in the money-making business, not in the selling business."

Asana Inc: "I wasn't crazy about that quarter. ... The enterprise software market is not where I want to be."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of AMD.

