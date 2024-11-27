Cramer's Lightning Round: Reddit is ‘fabulous'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Aptiv: "I am concerned that many auto parts may be made in China, we don't know...I would go with AutoZone."
Recursion Pharmaceuticals: "...Now, I think, at five, it's, it is worthwhile speculation."
ZoomInfo: "Not enough specialty...Let's pass on that."
Super Micro Computer: "Accounting irregularities equal sell."
Dow: "This is a tough one...If you don't have growth, and you sell at 21 times earnings, you're not going to be able to do anything."
Reddit: "I think Reddit's fabulous...I'm not a seller."
