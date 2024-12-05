Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Ralph Lauren ‘goes higher'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Vertiv: "Here's the problem: you just came across it. Others have come across it long before...I just don't want you to buy it all at this level because it is very high."

SoundHound AI: "It finally broke out...Once they go parabolic like this, you usually get a couple more days of parabola, but then please ka-ching ka-ching."

Robinhood: "This is what I call an up stock...I think it's headed to 35 and we can revisit it there."

Limbach: "If you're going to go there, I insist on you going into Trane or Carrier along with this...This is the spec, I like the others because they're not spec."

Skyworks Solutions: "I think you may have to suffer through one quarter or even two quarters before you get a turn there. It is going to take that long."

Ralph Lauren: "I think it goes higher. I like RL."

