Cramer's Lightning Round: QXO can go higher

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

QXO: "I think this stock actually is going to go higher. Why? Because it's Brad Jacobs. He will not let it stay down here."

Gentex: "I cannot believe how low its gotten. It's a very good company."

Energy Transfer: "ET is an absolutely terrific company...I do prefer ONEOK more."

Trade Desk: "I should have told people to pull the trigger after that one unfortunate quarter that Jeff Green had."

