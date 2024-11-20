Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: PepsiCo is ‘just too darn hard'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Intuitive Machines: "It makes no money...That said, look: I know a hot stock when I see it. I'm not going to fight the speculation for space...I'm not going to bless it, but I'm not going to fight it."

PepsiCo: "It's just become just too darn hard...I think it goes lower."

Occidental Petroleum: "I think it's ok...Coterra is the way I like to do this thing."

Globe Life: "It's fine. It's not exciting, it's not boring, it's just fine."

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of Coterra.

