Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: PayPal is a buy

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

PayPal: "I am a buyer of PayPal."

Rivian: "Rivian's got the money to be able to make it. That doesn't mean that the stock is a buy, it does mean they're going to make it. So, I would say you've got to let it percolate. But it's not anytime soon."

24/7 New York news stream: Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Southern Company: "I think you're fine...Let's say it's a baby growth story."

CVS: "I'm concerned about CVS...Let's just keep it on ice for the moment."

Home Depot: "...Home Depot is good."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox. Sign up for NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Palantir: "Palantir is a cold stock. I don't have anything to say about it."

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

California attorney general warns tech platforms to look out for voter deception ahead of election

news 11 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to open higher, tracking gains on Wall Street; Nikkei set to open 3% higher

Energy Transfer: "I am a buyer of Energy Transfer."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Watch NBC New York News 24/7 Send a Video or Photo to NBC NY Local News Weather School Closings Weather Alerts U.S. & World News Video Investigations Better Get Baquero Submit a tip TV Listings / NBC Schedule Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Sports Community
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us