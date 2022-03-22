Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: Micron Is a Buy

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cano Health Inc: "I think very well of it. ... But let's just do CVS. That's much better."

Cameco Corp: "Everybody wants uranium. You know what, I'm going to bless it."

THOR Industries Inc: "I like THOR here, but I'm not bucking the trend."

Huntington Bancshares: "I like HBAN very much."

Samsara Inc: "When you do these tracking companies, you're up against just ... It's too competitive."

Micron Technology Inc: "They're reporting very soon on [March 29], and I say buy Micron."

