Cramer's Lightning Round: Micron Is a Buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Cano Health Inc: "I think very well of it. ... But let's just do CVS. That's much better."

Cameco Corp: "Everybody wants uranium. You know what, I'm going to bless it."

THOR Industries Inc: "I like THOR here, but I'm not bucking the trend."

Huntington Bancshares: "I like HBAN very much."

Samsara Inc: "When you do these tracking companies, you're up against just ... It's too competitive."

Micron Technology Inc: "They're reporting very soon on [March 29], and I say buy Micron."

