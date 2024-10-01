Cramer's Lightning Round: McKesson is a buy

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Nano Nuclear Energy: "Let's just be honest...That company loses a lot of money."
McKesson: "It's time to buy it...I'm ready to start buying, don't buy all at once."
Diamondback Energy: "Diamondback's a little too much oil for me."
Littelfuse: "...It's got a huge multiple for its growth rate, and that is worrisome to me. I'm going to have to say we got to come back with something that is less expensive."
Archer-Daniels-Midland: "I think it is a value trap."
