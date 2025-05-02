Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "I would buy the stock of Marvell and I'd buy it on Monday."

Bank OZK: "It's not a high-quality bank."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Applied Digital: "We have so many of these digital infrastructure plays...If you're going to go there, just go buy Salesforce."

Applied Materials: "Applied Materials, I think, is an excellent company. But I have to tell you, I like Lam Research more. And that's the one I would go for."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Jim Cramer's positive on Shake Shack despite earnings miss: ‘It's a compelling story'

news 1 hour ago

Cramer's week ahead: Earnings from Disney, Palantir and Uber

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club holds shares of Salesforce.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us