Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology is a buy

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: ‘Pass’ on General Motors
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "I think Marvell is right to be bought here."

Lucid Group: "I think Rivian is better than Lucid."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Pony.ai: "You can ride it...This is a young person stock."

Pan American Silver: "Pan American silver is the best silver mine, so I think you've got something going there."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Doximity: "I cannot recommend that company because that was an unfathomable miss."

Micron: "I think it is getting a little toppy...I sense that there is a trade here, not an investment, for the moment."

Money Report

news 13 mins ago

Asia-Pacific markets set to fall, tracking declines on Wall Street

news 35 mins ago

White House crypto czar David Sacks says stablecoin bill will unlock ‘trillions' for U.S. Treasury

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us