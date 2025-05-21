Cramer's Lightning Round: Marvell Technology is a buy

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Marvell Technology: "I think Marvell is right to be bought here."

Lucid Group: "I think Rivian is better than Lucid."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Pony.ai: "You can ride it...This is a young person stock."

Pan American Silver: "Pan American silver is the best silver mine, so I think you've got something going there."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Doximity: "I cannot recommend that company because that was an unfathomable miss."

Micron: "I think it is getting a little toppy...I sense that there is a trade here, not an investment, for the moment."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com