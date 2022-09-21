Cramer's Lightning Round: Keep Your Powder Dry When It Comes to Crown Castle

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Micron Technology Inc: "I think the stock goes to $48, $47 before I ever think about buying it."

Crown Castle Inc: "I say, keep your powder dry."

Moderna Inc: "I actually want to buy the stock. I know it can go lower, but I think it's a really well-run company."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Texas Instruments Inc: "I think that it'll make the quarter and I think you can start buying. ... Don't buy all at once."

Trade Desk Inc: "Trade Desk sells at a very high price-to-earnings multiple. ... It can go lower, and then I would buy it."

On Semiconductor Corp: "It's doing well, but all semiconductor stocks are vulnerable."

Carnival Corp: "I think it can stave off that bankruptcy, but I don't think that makes it a good stock."

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com