Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘Keep owning' Energy Transfer

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Realty Income is a buy
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Occidental Petroleum: "It's one of my least favorite oils."

Cooper Companies: "I think it's a very good situation."

Energy Transfer: "I want you to keep owning it...If it goes down, just buy more."

Abbott Laboratories: "I really like that...I think that their legal stuff is really largely behind them."

Kinder Morgan: "It's a good situation."

Advanced Drainage Systems: "They missed the numbers by a mile. And when I see that, that often means that the next numbers' going to be missed too. So let's be careful there."

Archer Aviation: "Archer Aviation is the ultimate speculative, and as long as you know that, then I'm absolutely fine with it."

