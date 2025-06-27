Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘It's the time to buy McDonald's'

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Nebius Group: "....Nebius we are not going to trust."
Sweetgreen: "The stock's down 57%, and they're not making money."
Monster Beverage: "...You own it...That is just one smoking hot stock."
Okta: "You buy Okta...I want to own more Okta."
Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.
McDonald's: "I've been saying that you must own McDonald's here...It's the time to buy McDonald's."
Money Report
Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.
Disclaimer
Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC
Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram
Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com