Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘It's the time to buy McDonald's'

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nebius Group: "....Nebius we are not going to trust."

Sweetgreen: "The stock's down 57%, and they're not making money."

Monster Beverage: "...You own it...That is just one smoking hot stock."

Okta: "You buy Okta...I want to own more Okta."

McDonald's: "I've been saying that you must own McDonald's here...It's the time to buy McDonald's."

