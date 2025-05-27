Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Cramer's Lightning Round: IONQ is ‘too speculative for me'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s Lightning Round: Merck is a buy
Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Valero Energy: "I'd rather be in the Phillips, the PSX...I think Valero's already had too much of a run."

IONQ: "It's so high, and it's losing so much money. But it's quantum...It's too speculative for me."

Watch NBC 4 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Verona Pharma: "That stock is a rocket ship. Again, very, very speculative because it loses a lot of money. Does have a couple things in the pipe that people like, but also has a huge amount of insider selling, frankly."

Centrus Energy: "What a horse...I suggest that you calm down and you buy GE Vernova."

Get Tri-state area news delivered to your inbox with NBC New York's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Oklo: "It is literally five years behind GE Vernova...I don't have the time for that when I can just go buy GE Vernova.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

news 57 mins ago

A couple who've worked in the Maldives and Bali share how living in paradise differs from visiting it

news 1 hour ago

Asia-Pacific markets climb after Wall Street gains on EU tariff delay

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer The CNBC Investing Club Charitable Trust holds shares of GE Vernova.

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
NEWSLETTERS WATCH NBC NEW YORK NEWS 24/7 SEND A VIDEO OR PHOTO TO NBC NY LOCAL NEWS WEATHER WEATHER ALERTS SCHOOL CLOSINGS U.S. & WORLD NEWS VIDEO INVESTIGATIONS BETTER GET BAQUERO SUBMIT A TIP TV LISTINGS / NBC SCHEDULE ENTERTAINMENT NEW YORK LIVE 1ST LOOK GEORGE TO THE RESCUE OPEN HOUSE SPORTS COMMUNITY
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV Our News Standards
Contact Us