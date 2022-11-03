Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia

By Krystal Hur,CNBC

Source: CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."

GoPro Inc: "I said sell that stock. ... $95, never looked back."

Home Depot Inc: "I think that the Fed is directly targeting renovation and building of homes. ... But you have to stay the course."

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I don't like hyping phase 1, but I do think they have some interesting formulations."

Lucid Group Inc: "Lucid is losing a huge amount of money. I don't recommend stocks that are losing money."

Wabash National Corp: "Very, very strong company. ... I think it's a winning idea."

Tilray Brands Inc: "Their time has come. ... I say, buy Tilray."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I'm willing to back [CEO Anthony Noto] right here, right now."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

