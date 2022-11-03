Cramer's Lightning Round: I'm Sticking With Nvidia

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Nvidia Corp: "I know it's overvalued right now. ... I think a year from now, the stock's going to be higher, and I'm sticking with Nvidia."

GoPro Inc: "I said sell that stock. ... $95, never looked back."

Home Depot Inc: "I think that the Fed is directly targeting renovation and building of homes. ... But you have to stay the course."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc: "I don't like hyping phase 1, but I do think they have some interesting formulations."

Lucid Group Inc: "Lucid is losing a huge amount of money. I don't recommend stocks that are losing money."

Wabash National Corp: "Very, very strong company. ... I think it's a winning idea."

Tilray Brands Inc: "Their time has come. ... I say, buy Tilray."

SoFi Technologies Inc: "I'm willing to back [CEO Anthony Noto] right here, right now."

Disclaimer: Cramer's Charitable Trust owns shares of Nvidia.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?

Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!

Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com