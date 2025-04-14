Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping'

By Julie Coleman, CNBC

Cramer’s lightning round: Celsius is a buy
CNBC
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Ardmore Shipping: "I don't like the situation, because a lot of what is carried is tariffed...I'm going to have to say no to Ardmore Shipping"

Planet Fitness: "They are doing better than expected, I think you have a winner."

Powell Industries: "...If you're willing to hold on for the next cycle, it's fine. But I've got to tell you, it's considered to be a data center play, and people think that data centers are slowing down, and that's the case with Powell Industries too."

3M: "It's a big international, and right now, big internationals are really frowned upon...If you can own it through the cycle, again, I think it is a good situation."

