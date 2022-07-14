Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Cramer's Lightning Round: I Wouldn't Mind Buying Microchip Technology Down Here

By Krystal Hur, CNBC

Gene Blevins | Reuters
  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lemonade Inc: "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."

The Williams Companies Inc: "I like WMB. They've got a 5% yield."

Microchip Technology Inc: "Down here, I wouldn't mind buying it. I think it's good."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 4 New York app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc: "CrowdStrike's number two [in the cybersecurity sector] and number one is Palo Alto Networks."

AT&T Inc: "I'd rather be in Verizon."

Money Report

Business 41 mins ago

China's Housing Demand Set to Drop as the Population Ages, Real Estate Broker Predicts

Business 2 hours ago

Chinese Markets Slip as Asia Stocks Fall Ahead of China GDP Data

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

Business
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts TV Listings Community Investigations Better Get Baquero Video LX News CNBC Money Report Entertainment New York Live 1st Look George to the Rescue Open House Talk Stoop Traffic U.S. & World
Submit Tips to Better Get Baquero Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us