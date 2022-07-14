Cramer's Lightning Round: I Wouldn't Mind Buying Microchip Technology Down Here

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lemonade Inc: "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."

The Williams Companies Inc: "I like WMB. They've got a 5% yield."

Microchip Technology Inc: "Down here, I wouldn't mind buying it. I think it's good."

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc: "CrowdStrike's number two [in the cybersecurity sector] and number one is Palo Alto Networks."

AT&T Inc: "I'd rather be in Verizon."

