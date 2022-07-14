Cramer's Lightning Round: I Wouldn't Mind Buying Microchip Technology Down Here

- It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.
Lemonade Inc: "Those guys made lemonade into lemon."
The Williams Companies Inc: "I like WMB. They've got a 5% yield."
Microchip Technology Inc: "Down here, I wouldn't mind buying it. I think it's good."
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc: "CrowdStrike's number two [in the cybersecurity sector] and number one is Palo Alto Networks."
AT&T Inc: "I'd rather be in Verizon."
