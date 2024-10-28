Money Report

Cramer's Lightning Round: ‘I would avoid QuantumScape'

By Julie Coleman,CNBC

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed.

Lam Research: "I like it very much here...The answer is, I would buy it."

Suncor Energy: "No shots are being given in this industry, I can't do that."

Oklo: "Oklo is a short squeeze...I'm getting tired of the short squeezes."

Joby Aviation: "I think you're ok for now."

QuantumScape: "I would avoid QuantumScape."

NetApp: "That's a good company...I'm all in."

